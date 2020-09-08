LSU men’s tennis landed a commitment on Tuesday from Benjamin Ambrosio, an Argentinian freshman ranked No. 3 in Argentina’s Sub-16 category and 1,612th in ATP singles.

Ambrosio rounds off one of the best recruiting classes in team history. He’s the fourth recruit the team has signed for the 2020-2021 season behind Joao Graca, Tom Pisane and blue-chip, Louisiana-native Ben Koch.

"Benjamin [Ambrosio] is a big hitter who is not afraid of hard work. He'll come in and immediately push everyone by grinding day in and day out,” Co-head coach Chris Brandi said.

On top of his impressive ranking in the ATP singles polls, Ambrosio also had a strong showing at the M25 Hurlingham in March. He bested Joao Pedro Sorgi, who’s been ranked as high as 251 in ATP singles, before losing to No. 971 Gonzalo Lama in the Round of 16.

Though he won’t be eligible to play for the team in the fall, he will be able to play in January 2021. He will look to make an immediate impact for the team when it matters most, in the regular season.

“We're really excited to have him join us in January,” Brandi said. “Ambrosio rounds out a very talented class this year for the Tigers."