A state legislative audit found that LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly $1,001,368 during the 2022 fiscal year, according to The Advocate.
LSU made payments to Kelly's LLC in May 2022, and then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, leading to double payments until it was detected by LSU management in November.
In a press release, the Louisiana legislative audit claimed that LSU and Kelly, "have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023."
Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million dollar contract last January. He is also set to receive a $500,000 longevity bonus every July. If LSU makes a bowl game, Kelly will earn an extra $500,000.