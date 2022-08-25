A state judge ruled that LSU must pay former offensive line coach James Cregg $500k for improper termination as first reported by The Advocate.
Cregg was fired in 2021 when he was accused of holding in-person meetings with recruits during a recruiting dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Judge Wilson Fields ordered LSU to pay Cregg over $492,945, according to court minutes.
Cregg sued the university last year for breach of contract, arguing neither LSU nor the NCAA determined that he broke any NCAA rules. Then Head Coach Ed Orgeron fired Cregg "for cause" in June of 2021 after he admitted to an NCAA enforcement official that he visited with and provided gear to a recruit during the recruiting dead period.
The amount LSU is ordered to pay Cregg is the balance of his contract with LSU in the period from June, 2021, to when is contract was supposed to expire in March, 2022-- minus several payments from several weeks in the spring of 2022 when Cregg took a job with the San Francisco 49ers.