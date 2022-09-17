LSU will begin to investigate yet another incident within LSU Athletics after a video surfaced on social media of LSU women's tennis player, Maddie Scharfenstein, using racial slurs.

The video depicts Scharfenstein using racial slurs repeatedly, before laughing with the people around her.

Scharfenstein, a freshman walk on from Slidell, has yet to suit up for the Tigers. Their season began this weekend at the Wahoowa Invitational in Virginia.

"We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes and we are taking immense and deliberate steps to address it," LSU said in a statement released on Saturday. "We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct."

This process is not new for LSU. Back in December, Elijah Odinet, a freshman jumper for LSU Track and Field, was released from the roster after a recording of family members using racial slurs was released to the public.

Just one month later, a gymnast's name cycled through the internet. Alexis Jeffrey was a transfer from UCLA this past season. The reasons for her transfer were hugely centered around allegations of racial insensitivity. Despite these allegations, Jeffrey still became a member of the LSU Gymnastics roster. Head Coach Jay Clark stated that after the investigations, the team supported her coming to LSU.

Taylor Fogleman, the Head Coach for the women's tennis team, was hired this past summer. The former coaches, Julia and Mike Sell, decided to leave LSU just a few months before. The Sells were accused by multiple players of ignoring reports of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Husch Blackwell, the law firm used by LSU to investigate mishandled sexual misconduct, didn't find any evidence to prove these allegations. Multiple players, however, have reported that the environment within the program has since become toxic. Fogleman will most likely be working towards creating a more positive and healthy environment during her tenure.