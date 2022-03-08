LSU received an official Notice of Allegations from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Review Process on Tuesday, involving both LSU’s men's basketball head coach Will Wade and violations within the football program, according to sources first reported to Sports Illustrated.
News: LSU has received its Notice of Allegations, a major step in the school's NCAA infractions case. https://t.co/AJu3tzuh5h— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 8, 2022
This stems from an investigation into infractions from LSU’s football and men’s basketball programs dating back from 2017. LSU has yet to acknowledge the NOA, but if Wade is charged with a major violation he could be fired with cause, as per a clause in his contract implemented in 2019. The initial probe into LSU’s men’s basketball program began in Wade’s first year at LSU in 2017, when an FBI investigation delved into corruption within college basketball recruiting tactics.
In 2017, Wade was caught on FBI wiretap talking to sports agent Christian Dawkins about arranging a “strong ass offer” for former LSU guard Javonte Smart. Dawkins was later convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges and has recently reported to federal prison. Multiple assistant coaches across college basketball were also arrested during this investigation, but no head coach was ever charged.
Following the initial investigation in 2019, LSU suspended Wade promptly before the start of the NCAA tournament, and months later reinstated him after a new contract was agreed upon involving a clause that allows LSU to fire him with cause should he be proven to have committed major violations.
LSU will now have several weeks to respond to the NOA before the Complex Case Unit files its response followed by a hearing and ruling. This process will likely take several months, so there is no way of knowing at the moment what exactly will happen to Wade and LSU’s men’s basketball program.
The IARP has not proved to be very effective since its formation in 2019, solving just one of six cases it has seen. Louisville, Memphis, Kansas and Arizona all have cases with the IARP at the moment, but none have been solved or have made much progress.
The 21-10 Tigers are slated to compete in Tampa Bay, Florida on Thursday for the first round of the SEC Championship.
This is a report. It will be updated when more information becomes available.