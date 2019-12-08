LSU reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Sunday morning.
After a dominant win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Playoff Committee saw enough to put the Tigers over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who had taken the No. 1 spot from LSU two weeks ago after a string of big wins.
Though Ohio State did win the Big 10 Championship over Wisconsin, LSU's previous two weeks showed significant improvements on defense, an area where many voters saw deficiencies.
Clemson and Oklahoma round out the top four, respectively, setting up what should be an offensive shootout between LSU and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Ohio State and Clemson will play on the same day in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, AZ.
The winner of the two games face off in New Orleans for the National Championship.