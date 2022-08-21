LSU running back John Emery will miss the first two games of the season due to an academic issue.
According to a report by Brody Miller of The Athletic the suspension is over issues relating to the Emery's season-long suspension in 2021. When asked about Emery's status over the weekend, Head Coach Brian Kelly said he could not go into detail due to the Buckley Amendment, which protects students' academic records.
"Everything he's done for us has been outstanding in football," Kelly said of Emery. "Anything else that arises would not be anything that I can comment on because of privacy rights. So I think you guys can put the rest together."
According to the report, Emery is appealing the suspension that would rule him out for games against Florida State and Southern.
The report also states that cornerback Raydarious Jones will also be suspended, but for the entire season. Jones played in nine games last year and is a junior in 2022.