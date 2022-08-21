Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.