Junior safety Grant Delpit announced his intention to enter the NFL draft on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
"I've decided to move on to the NFL," Delpit said in his statement. "I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever."
January 15, 2020
Delpit, the 2019 Jim Thorpe award winner and 2018 unanimous AP All-American, was one of LSU's biggest names despite an uneven season plagued by nagging injuries. His decision to move on to the pros will likely be a profitable one; Delpit is ranked as the 15th best prospect in Matt Miller's latest NFL Draft Big Board.