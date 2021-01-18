LSU is finalizing a deal that will name former Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported on Monday.
If hired by LSU, Nielsen will have spent four seasons coaching in New Orleans. He played for LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron at USC and worked on his staff at Ole Miss. The 41-year-old was a candidate for the Broyles Award, presented to college football's best assistant coach, in 2015 when he led North Carolina State's defensive line.
