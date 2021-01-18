LSU vs. Mississippi State

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron walks the field Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020 before LSU's 44-24 loss against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium.

 Abby Kibler

LSU is finalizing a deal that will name former Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported on Monday.

If hired by LSU, Nielsen will have spent four seasons coaching in New Orleans. He played for LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron at USC and worked on his staff at Ole Miss. The 41-year-old was a candidate for the Broyles Award, presented to college football's best assistant coach, in 2015 when he led North Carolina State's defensive line. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

