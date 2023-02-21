LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on a count of illegal carrying of a weapon in New Orleans Monday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's office.
Nabers will appear in magistrate court at 3 p.m. before Magistrate Commissioner Jay Daniels for his bond to be set, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's office.
Nabers, a sophomore, was LSU's leading wide receiver during the 2022 season, posting 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.
This story will be updated as more details become available.