LSU (9-2), previously ranked No. 36, took a huge leap in the recently updated ITA rankings, jumping eleven spots and obtaining a ranking of twenty-fifth. The voters were clearly impressed by last weekend’s performance, where the Tigers defeated No. 20 Vanderbilt and swept Missouri.

Along with the team moving up, the Tigers’ top duo, Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler also shot up after their amazing play this weekend. They had two 6-1 victories, including one against the previously ranked No. 18 duo in the country, Vanderbilt’s Christina Rosca and Georgia Drummy.

Taylor Bridges and Safiya Carrington each stayed within their previous vicinities, with Bridges dropping three spots to No. 36 and Carrington moving up four spots.

Each player suffered tough losses versus Vanderbilt, as the Commodores’ best players, No. 18 Christina Rocca and No. 28 Georgia Drummy, gave them a hard time.