An LSU women's tennis player who was seen on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, as first reported by The Advocate.
Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was caught on video using the slur and laughing with other people. She is no longer listed on the LSU women's tennis roster.
LSU released a statement over the weekend launching an internal investigation into the matter.
"We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes and we are taking immense and deliberate steps to address it," LSU said in a statement released on Saturday. "We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct."
Scharfenstein never appeared in a mtch for LSU.