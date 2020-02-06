Kennan Johnson

LSU (5-2) was fixing to host a double header this Sunday versus Tulsa (5-2) and Nicholls State (1-1), but due to serious concerns regarding the recent Mumps breakout on campus, the matches have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date. 

With several cases of students catching the Mumps virus being reported by the Student Health Center, including a case involving a student athlete, precautionary measures are being taken to keep other studentfrom being infected. This should decrease the chances of the virus spreading further and keep the threat of it to a minimum. 

Currently, no other events involving LSU have been affected. But with a virus like this, it’s possible that this won’t be the only one to be postponed. The officials of each team involved in the doubleheader are working to figurout a date for the matches to be rescheduled.  

