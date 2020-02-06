LSU (5-2) was fixing to host a double header this Sunday versus Tulsa (5-2) and Nicholls State (1-1), but due to serious concerns regarding the recent Mumps breakout on campus, the matches have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
With several cases of students catching the Mumps virus being reported by the Student Health Center, including a case involving a student athlete, precautionary measures are being taken to keep other students from being infected. This should decrease the chances of the virus spreading further and keep the threat of it to a minimum.
Currently, no other events involving LSU have been affected. But with a virus like this, it’s possible that this won’t be the only one to be postponed. The officials of each team involved in the doubleheader are working to figure out a date for the matches to be rescheduled.