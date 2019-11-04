Michael Divinity Jr.'s career at LSU appears to have come to a close. The senior outside linebacker has been removed from the team, according to Brody Miller and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Divinity left the team for personal reasons, and when asked if there's a chance Divinity could return, Orgeron said "we're not going to close the door on that, but we'll see."
The senior also made an instagram post on Monday afternoon.
"I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys," Divinity said. "My goal is to get myself back to 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon."
View this post on Instagram
I am taking some time off to focus on a personal matter and just wanted to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, and the entire LSU community for your continued help and support. I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys. My goal is to get myself back to 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon. This is an incredibly difficult time for me, and it means so much to me that so many people have reached out--knowing you all have my back will make the next short while a lot easier. Thank you all. I got this, I promise you.
Divinity, who leads the team with three sacks, was one of the most experienced players on LSU's defense. Viewed as a leader by the coaches, Divinity was moved to middle linebacker in the spring to help fill the void left by Devin White after he had primarily played outside linebacker his first three seasons in Baton Rouge.
However, Divinity's time on the field this season had been inconsistent. He was held out of games against Georgia Southern and Northwestern State due to a "coach's decision" and suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt that caused him to miss LSU's next game against Utah State.
And with the return of sophomore K'Lavon Chaisson, whose role Divinity took over after Chaisson tore his ACL in the season opener in 2018, and the surge by junior Patrick Queen and sophomore Damone Clark at inside linebacker, the senior's playing time took a tumble.
Originally, Divinity was set to start next to junior Jacob Phillips at inside linebacker, but due to his absences and Queen's play, Divinity became more of a situational player.
After his return from injury, Divinity did not start against either Florida or Mississippi State. However, he remained a crucial part of LSU's pass rush package called the "green team."
Against the Gators, Divinity tallied three tackles. Then against Mississippi State, he had four tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack, and in his final start against Auburn, Divinity made five tackles and added another sack.
Divinity finishes the season with 23 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and three sacks in five games, which is one more than what is allowed to qualify for a redshirt. He ends his career with 105 tackles and nine sacks in 37 games.
Now LSU seeks to replace one of its best pass rushers, and the chance will likely fall to either juniors Andre Anthony and Ray Thornton or freshman Marcel Brooks.
Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.