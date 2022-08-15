Brennan was the last remaining member of LSU’s recruiting class of 2017, sporting the Purple & Gold for an eventful six years with the program. It was announced on Monday that he would be stepping away from football after being told he would not be the starting quarterback in September.
He had previously won the job in 2020 after the departure of much of LSU’s championship-winning roster, starting three contests and putting up considerable numbers. He contributed over a thousand yards passing and 11 touchdowns through three starts before an abdominal injury killed his season.
He would sit out the 2021 season as well after suffering another season-ending injury. Then, he briefly tested the transfer portal, opting to rejoin LSU after about a month in it.
He’s been a contender for the starting role since day one of the offseason, but in his last season with the program, it did not go his way. The quarterback competition is now a two-man show, with Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels still even in the pursuit for the coveted job.