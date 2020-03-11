The NBA announced on Wednesday night that all games will be suspended indefinitely following a positive test for coronavirus from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020
NBA has suspended its season. pic.twitter.com/YPV1SVj2gp
The suspension of the professional basketball season comes hours after the NCAA announced it would restrict public access to division-I championship events to only essential personnel.