Virus Outbreak Mavericks Spurs Basketball

A large bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a door as fans prepare to enter the arena for an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

The NBA announced on Wednesday night that all games will be suspended indefinitely following a positive test for coronavirus from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. 

The suspension of the professional basketball season comes hours after the NCAA announced it would restrict public access to division-I championship events to only essential personnel. 

