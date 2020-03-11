NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that NCAA championship events will take place "with only essential staff and limited family attendance."
"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," Emmert said in his release. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."
The decision was made in consultation with the NCAA Board of Governors and the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel. "Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public," the NCAA said in a release.
