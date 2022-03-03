A federal judge has given a Friday deadline to add new claims to a lawsuit filed by a former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis after her lawyer claimed an LSU coach "exposed himself" to her, according to The Advocate.
The only coach who fits the description offered by her lawyer Larry English is running backs coach Frank Wilson, who was recently rehired to LSU's staff by Head Coach Brian Kelly after leaving LSU in 2015.
English claimed that Lewis’ superiors in the athletic department “did nothing” when Lewis reported Wilson exposing himself to her. Lewis also claimed that Wilson continued to sexually harass her after this.
Wilson is set to earn an average of $950,00 per year through 2024 before incentives and can make up $25,00 if LSU makes a New Year’s Six bowl game or the College Football Playoff.
In Lewis’ initial letter about former LSU Head Coach Les Miles, she mentioned Wilson multiple times as a witness, but did not accuse him of sexually harassing her.
This letter, which surfaced during the Husch Blackwell led investigation into LSU Athletics, accused Miles sexually harassing student workers and instructing Lewis to hire “blonde girls with big boobs” to work under Lewis in LSU Football’s recruiting department. These new accusations from Lewis and English is the first time that Lewis has claimed to be sexually harassed herself.