Former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be in the clear as the New Orleans Police Department officer he slapped on the rear Monday night no longer wishes to pursue charges, according to ESPN.
After a video surfaced of the star Cleveland Browns' wide receiver slapping the officer, a warrant for Beckham's arrest was issued.
The New Orleans police have issued a simple battery warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping an officer on the butt.(via @MusikFan4Life) pic.twitter.com/u6GftrzMJ1— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2020
The officer was telling LSU players to put out cigars in the locker room, according to the Advocate.
The NOPD is expected to cease the warrant as a result of the officer's withdrawal. This would effectively end any pursuit of Beckham for the simple battery charges.
Although charges have been dropped, Cleveland Browns officials have still stated their concern for Beckham during this time.
"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement Thursday. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."
Beckham's involvement in handing out cash on live television to LSU football players after their national championship victory is still being investigated by the NCAA.