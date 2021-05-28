Paul Mainieri will announce his retirement on Friday, The Advocate reported.
The head coach of LSU baseball for 15 seasons, Mainieri led the Tigers to a national championship in 2009, five college word series births, six Southeastern Conference tournament championships and four SEC regular season crowns.
The 2021 was a disappointing campaign for LSU. The Tigers were bounced from the SEC tournament after one game on Tuesday, and they finished the regular season 34-22, including a 13-18 record in the SEC.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.