4.23.19 LSU vs Lamar

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri interacts with media after the Tigers' 5-3 victory over Lamar on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium.

 Mitchell Scaglione

Paul Mainieri will announce his retirement on Friday, The Advocate reported. 

The head coach of LSU baseball for 15 seasons, Mainieri led the Tigers to a national championship in 2009, five college word series births, six Southeastern Conference tournament championships and four SEC regular season crowns. 

The 2021 was a disappointing campaign for LSU. The Tigers were bounced from the SEC tournament after one game on Tuesday, and they finished the regular season 34-22, including a 13-18 record in the SEC. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

