Former transfer quarterbacks have won the last two Heisman trophies. Will LSU quarterback Joe Burrow be the third in a row?

Last year's trophy winner Kyler Murray thinks so.

"Our guy (Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts) took a hit with that loss," Murray told ESPN. "I think right now, if somebody had to win, it'd probably be Joe Burrow."

Murry, now the starting quarterback from the Arizona Cardinals, finished last season at Oklahoma with 4,361 passing yards, 54 total touchdowns, seven interceptions and over 1,000 rushing yards. It was Murray's only starting season for the Sooners as he transferred from Texas A&M in 2015.

Burrow has thrown for 2,805 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions through the Tigers' first eight games. The senior quarterback has done this a remarkable 78.5% completion rate. Burrow transferred from Ohio State in spring 2018 as spending three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Another former transfer, Baker Mayfield, won the Heisman trophy in 2017. Mayfield started his career at Texas Tech before ending it with Oklahoma.

Burrow and the No. 2 Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa this weekend for a pivotal showdown with the No. 3-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's status remains questionable for Saturday's game.