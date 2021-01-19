ESPN reported on Tuesday that Ryan Nielsen will remain in New Orleans with the Saints.
LSU and Nielsen could not come to an agreement on a contract for Nielsen to become the next defensive coordinator for LSU.
New Orleans Saints allegedly told Nielsen that the contract he entered four years ago, with the organizations, restricts him from leaving. He was a highlighted candidate for the defensive coordinator position by Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
Following the failure to agree on a contract with LSU, the New Orleans Saints offered Nielsen a three-year contract to be promoted to assistant head coach.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.