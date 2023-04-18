Former Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart has transferred to LSU after entering the portal on April 11. He announced his decision via Twitter.
In his sophomore season with the Broncos, Stewart averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 40.3% from three and 83.2% from the free-throw line.
Prior to his time with Santa Clara, he attended Dunham High School in Baton Rouge, the same high school as fellow transfer commit Jordan Wright, where he averaged 31.7 points per game and led his team to a Division III state title.
Coming out of high school, he didn't receive a star designation from 247sports, On3 or Rivals. However, he was rated as a three-star recruit and the second-best guard in Louisiana by ESPN.
The Tigers have now added four transfers to their roster in guard Jordan Wright (Vanderbilt), guard Jalen Cook (Tulane) and center Will Baker (Nevada).