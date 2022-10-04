The SEC baseball schedule for all 14 teams in the conference was originally released on September 14, but after discovering an error within the schedules, they were recalled. The SEC released the adjusted schedules today.

The error involved the accidental addition of series that were supposed to be taking place in 2024. While the home and away matchups themselves didn’t change, the orders did.

LSU baseball releases its schedule for the 2023 season The 2023 schedule is officially out for LSU’s baseball team in a year where there are huge e…

After previously being set to begin its conference schedule with a series against Alabama on the road, the Tigers will now travel to College Station to experience their first SEC action of the season. Other away series include ones against defending national champions Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina and Georgia.