LSU cornerback Elias Ricks has entered the transfer portal, Rivals.com reported Monday morning.
Former five-star CB Elias Ricks is entering his name in the transfer portal, a source tells RivalsThe freshman All American was injured and sidelined for the season in October. He accounted for 11 tackles, 2 PBU and an INT@RivalsPortal @adamgorney— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 22, 2021
Ed Orgeron said Monday afternoon that he has yet to speak to Ricks or his family, and he only heard the news from media reports.
Ricks came to LSU as a five-star recruit and the second best cornerback in his class. That talent came through immediately: Through just 14 games for the Tigers, he amassed five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Injuries plagued his 2021 season, as he’s been out since Week 6. It was also revealed during the season that he’s been playing injured during his entire time at LSU.
There was a lot of excitement around the duo of Ricks and Derek Stingley at LSU, but the two were barely able to play together. There was plenty of speculation following the failure of the 2020 season that he had planned on transferring out of Baton Rouge to head to Columbus to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
It should always be expected to lose players, even highly rated ones, when you fire your coach. That's a double edged sword, however, because a new coach will bring in players and recruits who he regards highly. LSU always has plenty of talent at the cornerback position and should be fine to reload. And that’s without taking into account the players who will come over from the new coach as well.