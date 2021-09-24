Chris Brandi, LSU men's tennis co-head coach, has been placed on administrative leave, LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham confirmed Friday.
The reasoning has not been released, although in an email obtained by the Reveille, Worsham said that this suspension is “pending a university investigation.”
“LSU Athletics can confirm that men’s tennis co-head coach Chris Brandi has been placed on administrative leave,” Worsham said. “Because this is a personnel matter cannot comment further at this time.”
Brandi’s father, Andy, who works alongside Chris as co-head coach, will continue to coach the team at their next competition in early October in the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.