Star LSU receiver Terrace Marshall has decided to opt out of the remainder of his junior season with the Tigers, ESPN's Jordy Culotta reported on Sunday afternoon.

Marshall was enjoying a breakout junior season, despite the team's struggles. He had 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. The final catch of his LSU career was a late fourth-quarter touchdown, LSU's only score in a 20-7 loss to Texas A&M.

Marshall is widely expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.