LSU football junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs the ball Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 during LSU's 52-24 win against South Carolina in Tiger Stadium. Savanna Orgeron

 Savanna Orgeron

Star LSU receiver Terrace Marshall has decided to opt out of the remainder of his junior season with the Tigers, ESPN's Jordy Culotta reported on Sunday afternoon.

Marshall was enjoying a breakout junior season, despite the team's struggles. He had 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. The final catch of his LSU career was a late fourth-quarter touchdown, LSU's only score in a 20-7 loss to Texas A&M. 

Marshall is widely expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

