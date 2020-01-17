Thaddeus Moss became the ninth underclassman to declare for the NFL Draft on Friday, according to his Twitter account.

Moss, although not projected on many draft boards as a top prospect, had a breakout season for the National Champions. He recorded 47 receptions, 570 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 season.

Moss transferred from NC State following his freshman year when he recording just six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

He will join Justin Jefferson as the other route runner entering the draft.