Just over a week after his initial decision to enter the transfer portal, Tulane sophomore guard Jalen Cook announced he would be transferring LSU via Twitter.
In his most recent season with the Green Wave, Cook averaged just under 20 points and 5 assists per game, leading the team in both categories. He also averaged 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game and shot over 45% from the field and 84.5% from the free throw line, all improvements from his previous season.
He was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and initially enrolled with LSU, averaging 7.5 minutes and 3.1 points per game in 20 appearances as a freshman. He'd enter the transfer portal at the end of the season, transferring to Tulane just over a week later.
The Green Wave improved in each of his two seasons with the team, going from 10 wins in the 2020-21 season to their best win percentage in over two decades. They made the AAC tournament semifinals, where they lost to Memphis 94-54.
Cook has two years of eligibility remaining and could be tremendously impactful for the Tigers if he continues to progress the way he did with Tulane.