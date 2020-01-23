Two LSU baseball players were recognized with the honor of being named on the preseason All-American team.
Junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and sophomore right-handed pitcher Cole Henry were among the Tigers that were recognized.
Cabrera was selected to the second team. This is the second of many recognitoins for Baton Rouge's own as Cabrera was also awarded the chance to wear No. 8 for the Tigers. Traditionally, the No. 8 jersey is given to a player on the LSU team that represents leadership. Cabrera Is no stranger to the spotlight as he was also named an All-American in his freshman campaign in 2018.
Henry was part of the All-SEC Freshman squad last year and has been named on the preseason All-American team this year as well. The sophomore from Florence, Alabama is going to look to solidify his spot in the weekend rotation for the Tigers in the upcoming season.