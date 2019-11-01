LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is "Born on the Bayou," well actually in Larose, Louisiana.
Stadium College Football Insider surveyed all 130 FBS head coaches, asking for their favorite musical act. Orgeron's favorite? The San Francisco-based southern rock group, Creedence Clear Water Revival.
CCR was active from 1967 to 1972, releasing classic rock hits like "Fortunate Sun," "Bad Moon Rising," "Run Through the Jungle" and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" The last song may have a literal meaning for Orgeron as the chance of rain in Tiger Stadium is "never."
County music artist Kenny Chesney was the most popular act among college football coaches, earning eight votes. He was followed by Eric Church and Dave Matthews Band with six and five votes, respectively.
Washington coach Chris Peterson join Orgeron in selecting CCR. Orgeron's predecessor and current Kansas coach, Les Miles, chose rapper 21 Savage.
Alabama coach Nick Saban selected the Eagles. Orgeron and Saban clash on Nov. 9 when the top-ranked Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to play the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Other favorites among SEC coaches include George Strait, Marvin Gaye, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and THE Notorious B.I.G.