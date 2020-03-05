Reciever Ja'Marr Chase has been chosen to carry on the legacy of the No. 7 jersey for LSU football next year, the LSU Football account tweeted Thursday.
The junior-to-be and Biletnikoff award winner led the Tigers in receiving yards and touchdowns last season with 1,780 and 20, respectively.
Chase will follow a long line of legendary LSU players who sported the number. Safety Grant Delpit wore it last year while names like Leonard Fournette, Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu and D.J. Chark preceded him.