Updated 3:15 p.m.
The Southeastern Conference has postponed LSU vs. Alabama, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, per multiple reports.
The Athletic reported on Monday that four LSU players had tested positive for COVID-19 and 'many more' were in quarantine after contact tracing.
"Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a statement. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."
"The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date," LSU said in a statement.
The SEC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19, and Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Poll is widely expected to represent the SEC West in the championship. The Tigers' game against Florida was already postponed to Dec. 12, leaving no open dates on LSU's calendar. Still, the SEC is working to reschedule the game.
"We began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."
If the game is canceled, LSU will complete a football season without facing Alabama for the first time since 1963.
