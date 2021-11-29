LSU’s wild coaching search is coming to an end. The school has reportedly struck a deal that will make Brian Kelly, head coach at Notre Dame, its next head football coach, according to multiple reports Monday night.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

It’s hard to find a better resume in college football than Kelly’s, outside of Nick Saban’s, of course. Kelly has led Notre Dame to seven 10-win seasons since 2010. He has the most wins of any active college coach, and has a winning percentage that is second among coaches with at least 15 years of head coaching experience.

There is plenty to like on the surface of this hire, but also plenty to worry about if you’re an LSU fan. Kelly is 31-27 against top-25 teams. Notre Dame consistently finishes the season at the top, with two playoff appearances, but Kelly’s teams have yet to win it all.

The Irish’s win over Stanford on Saturday propelled Kelly’s squad to the No. 6 spot in College Football rankings. If chosen for the top-four, it will be Notre Dame's second consecutive playoff appearance and third berth in four years. Throughout his tenure in South Bend, Indiana, Kelly boasts a 113-40 record.

Before his time with the Fighting Irish, Kelly spent three seasons with the Wildcats of Cincinnati from 2007-2009. There, he won 34 games and lost only six.

On Saturday, rumors swirled that LSU had agreed to a deal with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. But Riley stunned the college football world Saturday night when he said he will not be LSU’s next coach, and again on Sunday afternoon, when it was announced he had accepted the job at USC.

By Monday, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward reportedly reached out to Kelly and had a deal done by Monday night.