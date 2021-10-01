Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.