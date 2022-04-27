With the 2022 NFL Draft stating Thursday April 28th, members of the Reveille Sports Writers Staff got together to mock-out the first-round of the draft. With each pick the writers justified their decision with a potential look ahead to Thursday night's action. Here is the full list of the 2022 First-Round as predicted by our sports writers.
1.Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE, Michigan
The Jaguars drafted their quarterback of the future last year to sure up the offense. With a new Offensive-minded head coach in Doug Peterson the team will surely add more weapons for Trevor Lawrence with later picks. At No. 1 the Jaguars lock up their edge rush with Hutchinson to help build for the future on that side of the ball. -Nick Ombrellaro
2.Detroit Lions
Travon Walker
EDGE, Georgia
While Walker needs the most work out of the top EDGEs, Detroit’s proven its worth when it comes to developing the trenches. Walker’s pure athleticism makes him worth the pick; can he develop his pass rush moves and reach that ceiling, though? He also has a higher floor than many think; he is already an effective run stopper that just needs some pass rush development. He may seem like a reach here, and while I do not project him as an EDGE deserving of the second overall pick, his massive upside paired with Detroit’s need makes him the pick here. - Adam Burruss
3.Houston Texans
Ahmad Gardner
CB, Cincinnati
The Texans have many holes, but Gardner fills their biggest need at cornerback. While they may prefer Stingley when the draft happens, Gardner projects better when it comes to zone coverage, which Lovie Smith heavily uses. Stingley probably becomes the better player, but Gardner fits the Texans more and projects well, too. - Adam Burruss
4.New York Jets
Ikem Ekwonu
OT, NC State
Rumors have been swirling around the Jets’ picks this draft. With some reports stating OT Mekhi Becton may not be returning to the field for the team, the Jets prove that there is concern with that situation with this pick. Ekwonu, the unanimous All-American, will not slip past Gang Green here. - Nick Ombrellaro
5.New York Giants
Evan Neal
OT, Alabama
A duo of Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas allows you versatility to just play them on whatever side looks the best for the team. Neal is arguably the best athlete in this class. The Giants need to focus more on the run game, with Daniel Jones throwing passes, and Neal is a great option for that. He will be dominating defensive lineman for a long time. - Dylan Sanders
6.Carolina Panthers
Malik Willis
QB, Liberty
Malik Willis most definitely has Top-10 upside for a quarterback in this year’s draft. Carolina led the league in interceptions this past season, so starting fresh in the quarterback room could be an angle the Panthers choose to take. If so, Malik Willis is their guy, as he’s shown to be the top quarterback in this draft class. - Tyler Harden
7. New York Giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE, Oregon
People need to stop overthinking Kayvon Thibodeaux. He has been, is, and always will be a fantastic football player. Stupid character concerns allow the Giants to walk away with two potentially top four talents in this class. Giants need consistency in the pass rush. Thibodeaux was a complete game wrecker in college and projects to do the same in the NFL game as a great athlete. - Dylan Sanders
8.Atlanta Falcons
Garrett Wilson
WR, Ohio State
Can you name a wideout for Atlanta right now that will be starting the 2022 season? Exactly. The Falcons select Wilson with the eighth-overall pick to add a star-caliber player to their receiver room and start the rebuild process here. They will likely be picking in the Top-10 next year, and after missing on Willis will take a QB at that time. -Nick Ombrellaro
9.Seattle Seahawks
Charles Cross
OT, Mississippi State
The Seattle Seahawks simply need offensive line help, and Cross is the last of the top-tier offensive linemen. He fits well within Shane Waldron’s scheme and he fills a hole on the team. Cross is simply a good pick for the Seahawks. - Adam Burruss
10. New York Jets
Jameson Williams
WR, Alabama
If the pick isn’t traded to San Francisco for Deebo Samuel then the Jets will likely go best available wide receiver here. Williams is recovering from an ACL injury he suffered during the National Championship so there are questions if he will be able to start week one at this time. Regardless, if the Jets truly believe in QB Zach Wilson and his future, adding a top wideout with this pick will surely cement this for the rest of the league as well. -Nick Ombrellaro
11.Washington Commanders
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB, LSU
The newly renamed Washington Commanders were a bottom four passing defense last season. They’ve lacked a lockdown cornerback on the edge since Josh Norman left town. The uber-talented Baton Rouge product in Stingley Jr. perfectly fits this team. I’m pretty shocked he fell to me here. - Jared Brodtmann
12. Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Hamilton
S, Notre Dame
Kyle Hamilton could be considered one of the most versatile players in this year’s draft class. He’s a guy that will be a playmaker in the back end of the secondary, and also act as a linebacker vs. the run. With the Minnesota Vikings looking for improvements in their secondary, Hamilton could be the player to fit multiple needs. - Tyler Harden
13.Houston Texans
Jordan Davis
IDL, Georgia
The Houston Texans need help everywhere, and at pick 13, they have a ton of choices. Why not take maybe the biggest athletic freak in the draft? Interior line may not be a priority for Houston, but Davis simply is different. Defensive linemen do not move like he does, so why not take a shot on him? - Adam Burruss
14.Baltimore Ravens
George Karlaftis
EDGE, Purdue
Karlaftis probably goes later on draft day, but honestly, he is a good prospect. Arguments for cornerback or a different EDGE like Jermaine Johnson can be made at this slot, but Karlaftis has similar athleticism to the remaining crop of EDGE rushers with a great floor. Baltimore may prefer to mold a ball of clay like they did with Odafe Oweh in the actual draft, but Karlaftis projects to immediately succeed with the team and form a scary EDGE duo with the aforementioned Oweh. - Adam Burruss
15. Philadelphia Eagles
Jermaine Johnson
EDGE, Florida State
Jermaine Johnson shot up draft boards after dominating the Senior Bowl, seeing himself move up from a Day Two guy to a guy who is pretty much a lock to go in the first half of the first round. He’s fast, strong, and smart with his hands. Everything you want from an edge defender in 2022 is offered by him. They signed Haason Reddick in the offseason, but the defense had less than 30 sacks last year. They need help. - Dylan Sanders
16.New Orleans Saints
Drake London
WR, USC
The roster of big bodied receivers in this class is very, very light. They could get someone in round two or three and be very happy if they want a Z-receiver in this class. London isn’t the most versatile player in this class, but he’s good at what he does. Go up and catch the football. The NFL likes him more than fans do, and I would not be surprised if the Saints don’t pass him up. - Dylan Sanders
17.Los Angeles Chargers
Trevor Penning
OT, Northern Iowa
The Chargers have been adding studs to their defense this offseason in OLB Khalil Mack and CB J.C. Jackson. However, on offense the Chargers released OT Bryan Bulaga signaling their failings with that contract after he missed six games in 2020, and all of 2021 with injuries. Penning gets the call here to bookend the offensive line for QB Justin Herbert. -Nick Ombrellaro
18.Philadelphia Eagles
Trent McDuffie
CB, Washington
Both of the Washington corners could find themselves gone before day two, but the better one is likely to be McDuffie. He could play either on the boundary or move inside and be fantastic. He puts in the effort in the run game. He can play in a man or zone scheme. He does it all and he does it all well. The Eagles desperately need a cornerback, and this one can mold to fit whatever their roster looks like on day one. - Dylan Sanders
19.New Orleans Saints
Lewis Cine
S, Georgia
Cine is a straight up thumper. The Saints lost both of their safeties this offseason and seem to be unable to find a deal with Tyrann Mathieu. He and Maye are a good duo that compliment each other well. Cine is not the best in coverage, but is great at everything else a safety needs to do and can be hidden in coverage with the defensive backs the Saints currently have. - Dylan Sanders
20.Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett
QB, Pittsburgh
The quarterback room in Pittsburgh does not look to be confident headed into this season; neither Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph have really proven to be “the guy.” If the Steelers are that worried about fixing that problem this season, they may choose to keep the city’s college phenom in Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett. - Tyler Harden
21. New England Patriots
Chris Olave
WR, Ohio State
Mac Jones rejoices. Olave would come in and be the best receiver on the team from the first snap. He is a rookie of the year front runner in this offense. The Patriots would be very lucky for Olave to escape the top 20 and fall here, they can’t pass it up. Olave can stretch the field and is maybe the most polished route runner in this class. - Dylan Sanders
22. Green Bay Packers
Treylon Burks
WR, Arkansas
There are talks that Green Bay will look to trade one of their two first round picks. Assuming they keep this pick, I think the Packers will look to improve their wide receiver room after trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas. Treylon Burks is a dynamic receiver that can play anywhere you need him. The Packers need that receiver they can always count on like they had with Adams, and I think Burks has the potential to be that guy. - Tyler Harden
23. Arizona Cardinals
Kaiir Elam
CB, Florida
Arizona needs cornerback, and Kaiir Elam fits their mold. He is a bit more of a project compared to some other corners, but Arizona historically takes athletes at the top rounds. He can play immediately and he still has a high ceiling, so this pick has home-run potential. - Adam Burruss
24. Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum
IOL, Iowa
To get the full return on investment the Cowboys have put into Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, they have to bring their offensive line back to their former glory days. Linderbaum may be the most consistent, NFL-ready interior offensive lineman available, and with the tackles I was comfortable with taking to replace La’el Collins off the board, the Iowa captain was my choice here. - Jared Brodtmann
25. Buffalo Bills
Devonte Wyatt
IDL, Georgia
This Bills team really doesn’t have that many holes. They could use some more depth up front defensively, so drafting Jordan Davis’s partner from Georgia in Wyatt is a great fit to shore up the Bills defense. - Jared Brodtmann
26. Tennessee Titans
Zion Johnson
IOL, Boston College
Linderbaum was my original plan here, but with Dallas selecting him two picks earlier the Titans will grab another top interior lineman on their board with Zion Johnson. There may be concerns with Johnson movement and lateral speed, but the Titans hope with this pick they will solidify the interior line to continue their run-heavy attack they employ with Derrick Henry. -Nick Ombrellaro
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daxton Hill
S, Michigan
Daxton Hill is another safety that could pretty much play anywhere in the secondary at the next level. He’s a great athlete with impressive speed and great agility. Tampa Bay has several angles they can take for its first round pick, but adding to the secondary is a popular possibility. If the Buccaneers go this route, a swiss-army knife like Daxton Hill would be a great option. - Tyler Harden
28. Green Bay Packers
Boye Mafe
EDGE, Minnesota
As said earlier, Green Bay could potentially look to trade one of its two first round picks. The Packers need to strengthen their edge rushers, and Boye Mafe is a prospect that brings an athletic skillset at that position. - Tyler Harden
29. Kansas City Chiefs
Jaquan Brisker
S, Penn State
I couldn’t help myself here. Chiefs desperately need secondary help after Daniel Sorenson left and with Tyrann Mathieu still left unsigned. Brisker is an extremely talented player that I think the Chiefs would love to take a swing on and bring him in to be their next secondary leader. - Jared Brodtmann
30. Kansas City Chiefs
George Pickens
WR, Georgia
And the beauty of back-to-back picks is still being able to address the Chiefs’ glaring Tyreek Hill-sized hole at wide receiver. Pickens is a strong, physical primary receiver that will complement the Chiefs’ other deep threats well. He and Travis Kelce will dominate the middle of the field. - Jared Brodtmann
31. Cincinnati Bengals
Kenyon Green
IOL, Texas A&M
Protect Joe Burrow at all costs comes to reality. I thought hard about Andrew Booth Jr. here to send Eli Apple to the gulag, but ensuring the franchise centerpiece has the time he needs to throw is the best move the Bengals can make here. Suddenly that defending AFC champs biggest offensive weakness looks like a strength. - Jared Brodtmann
32. Detroit Lions
Jahan Dotson
WR, Penn State
Detroit needs speed and separation in their wide receiver room, and Dotson provides that specifically. Dotson projects as a solid outside receiver who can complement D.J. Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown. - Adam Burruss