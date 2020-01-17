Despite a bleak forecast calling for rain, the celebration will go on for the national champion Tigers.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the LSU School of Music before continuing down Victory Hill toward the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Following the parade, there will be a rally inside the PMAC featuring addresses by coach Ed Orgeron, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome.
In an unprecedented collaborative effort, The Reveille and TigerTV will livestream the celebrations. Follow along live here or on Twitter, Facebook and the LSU Reveille app.