This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
**HURRICANE WATCHES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN
GULF COAST**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Western Orleans
- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for
Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Hancock, Harrison,
Jackson, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower
Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St.
Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St.
Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson,
Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and
Upper Terrebonne
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Western Orleans
- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Hancock, Harrison,
Jackson, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower
Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St.
Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St.
Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson,
Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and
Upper Terrebonne
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 990 miles southeast of New Orleans LA or about 970 miles
southeast of Gulfport MS
- 18.6N 80.5W
- Storm Intensity 40 mph
- Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico late
Friday and intensify as it crosses the Gulf Saturday. It is expected
to make landfall as a strong hurricane on the northern Gulf Coast
Sunday and will bring life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging
winds, and flash flooding to portions of Southeast Louisiana and
Southwest and Coastal Mississippi. Conditions are currently expected
to deteriorate overnight Saturday into Sunday, so all residents should
take Friday and Saturday to prepare for this storm. Remember, if your
local officials order an evacuation, you need to leave!
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating
impacts across coastal Mississippi and coastal Louisiana outside
the Hurricane Risk Reduction System. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible significant
impacts across the north and west facing areas of the tidal lakes.
* WIND:
Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across southeast coastal Louisiana and parts of coastal Mississippi.
Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to
significant impacts across the rest of southeast Louisiana and
southern Mississippi.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Potential
impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate,
do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate,
help keep roadways open for those under evacuation
orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind
and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit.
Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
Let others know where you are going prior to departure.
Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving.
If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic
information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in New Orleans LA around 130 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.