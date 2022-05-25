Ronnie Hohmann had an incredible run in the NCAA singles tournament, dominating his first opponent in No. 36 Matias Soto before having arguably the best rally in his career against No. 16 Juan Carlos Aguilar to comeback and win. He displayed his development, not just in terms of skill but emotional maturity and composure.
Unfortunately, that run came to an end at the hands of the previous champion, Sam Riffice.
Riffice is arguably the least hoped for draw in the entire NCAA singles tournament. His list of accolades spans twenty-five bullet points on Florida's sports page and includes SEC and NCAA Championships, All-American awards and of course, his title in the 2021 NCAA singles tournament.
Hohmann had chances to even each set, trailing 4-5 in the first and 3-4 in the second but each time, Riffice held firm and clutched it out. The Tiger ultimately fell 4-6, 3-6.
Still, it was more than a respectable tournament performance by the sophomore. He went from being eliminated in the first round of the last tournament to being one victory away from the quarterfinals in the next.
His emotional maturity has always been what's held him back in years past, but as his experience playing college tennis has piled up, that's become less of a question mark. He's proven he's capable of getting out of his own head and constructing momentum out of next-to-nothing.
He has multiple chances to build on the success he had in this tournament. It'll be interesting to see how far he can go in the next one.