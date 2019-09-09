The Reveille sports staff shares their thoughts following LSU's 45-38 win over Texas

LSU won a shootout... | Jacob Beck

Even after LSU’s 55-3 dismantling of Georgia Southern by way of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s arm, some fans and critics wanted to see the Tigers put their new offense to the test against a power 5 defense before they believed the hype.

Well, they got their wish. Burrow threw for the second most passing yards in a game by a Tiger quarterback (471) against a top-10 Texas team in what turned out to be a shootout after a slow first half.

The first three quarters were relatively slow for each team’s offense, with neither really clicking on all cylinders for long stretches of time. Both teams came out the gate slow, but LSU was able to put together a few solid drives in the second quarter, giving them a 20-7 lead after the first half.

The fourth quarter however, was unlike anything LSU fans have ever seen on the offensive side of the ball, as they scored 22 points and Burrow threw for 153 yards. Maybe the most shocking play in recent memory for the Tigers came on LSU’s final drive when on 3rd and 17, with 2:27 left in the game, instead of taking the safe route by running the ball and punting on fourth down, Burrow came out “guns blazing” and threw to Justin Jefferson on the left sideline who turned upfield and took it to the house for a 61-yd touchdown.

Perhaps the only word to describe seeing that play is “unbelievable”. LSU went for it all, didn’t take the easy way out, and completely negated everything Tiger fans have come accustomed to expect.

LSU, won a shootout.

Offense more impressive than defense | Myles Kuss

I’d thought my grandchildren would be the first to say this but, LSU’s offense delivered and the defense left something to be desired.

Good news first: Joe Burrow is the real deal and showed it against a competent and speedy defense. Joe Brady has transformed this pedestrian offense from last year into one that gives its best players a chance to make plays. Burrow has great throws, but, most importantly, he throws into coverage and lets his athletic receivers show their worth, which turns out to be exceptional.

Jefferson, Chase, and Marshall love the new offense and can get just as much credit as Burrow for the success thus far. Throw in a deep backfield and you have a team that just might compete for a title.

Bad news: Fulton did not look like himself. He was called for multiple penalties and Sam Ehlinger did not seem phased by number one’s presence. He’s a solid player, and I expect him to make up for his performance, but the game showed a concern for the potential top 20 pick in next year’s draft.

Grant Delpit, who is phenomenal, also showed a lack of tackling prowess at times. His coverage was solid late, but he missed multiple tackles and needs to be the rock that the team can lean on down the road.

Another bright spot: Derek Stingley. Ehlinger is thinking of this man in his dreams until the season is over. Besides a couple of early throws, no ball was thrown close to his way and for good reason: he could be the best cornerback to ever attend DBU.

I just hope DBU comes back soon. With that being said, there are a lot of positives to take from this game and LSU is finally a legit contender to win the SEC west.

Cade York is the unsung hero | Kennedi Landry

I almost decided not to do this post-game roundtable because I predicted the score of the game perfectly, but I decided that this is my job so I should do it.

I think one of the biggest takeaways from this game, besides the obvious is the special teams. Last year, Cole Tracy made a name for himself as a grad transfer with a walk-off win over Auburn early in the season. This year, freshman kicker Cade York hasn't had any dramatic heroics (yet), but he's been as stable as anyone.

York went 3-of-3 on field goals from distances of 36, 33 and 40 yards to move to 5-of-5 on the season. For a true freshman to have that type of composure in a hostile environment like Texas shows a maturity that LSU has craved before Tracy stepped on campus.

My theory on kickers is that if they're not being talked about, it's because they're doing their job correctly and York is doing just that. While he hasn't had a Tracy type of moment yet, I have no doubt he would be able to deliver if it came down to it.