The Reveille sports staff shares their thoughts following LSU's 55-3 win over Georgia Southern.

LSU defense is as strong as ever| Kennedi Landry

The offense was the talk of the game, but the defense picked up right where it left off last season. Georgia Southern was held to 98 total yards and only crossed the 50-yard line once during the game — the Eagles' only scoring drive of the game, ending in a field goal.

LSU lost two of its best defensive players in linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams, but you wouldn't know that by watching. Linebackers Jacob Phillips and Damone Clark held it down without White, totaling 10 and nine tackles respectively. Safeties Grant Delpit and Jacoby Stevens dominated and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson showed what everybody expected of his last season before an ACL injury.

This offense will likely continue to dominate the conversation surrounding LSU, but if the defense continues to play like this, LSU will be in good hands.

Everybody eats | Brandon Adam

Junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson still led LSU in receptions and receiving yards, but unlike last year, guys behind him produced and were involved in the offense.

Jefferson said the phrase for the offense was “everybody eats,” and a lot of people had a chance to eat on Saturday. Seven players carried the ball and 14 players recorded a catch. It’s what makes LSU’s offense different from last season besides a revamped scheme. Defenses now have to account for every skill player on the field and cannot key in on one or two players.

Even players not known for their hands like freshmen running backs Chris Curry and Tyrion Davis-Price were involved in the passing game. The two totaled four catches for 38 yards.

The tight ends stayed involved in the passing game too, and even LSU coach Ed Orgeron joked about it in his press conference afterward saying, “how about that?”

As the week moves and the table gets set against Texas, we’ll see how much LSU can eat.

LSU: Offensive Juggernaut | Jacob Beck

Nearly every LSU football fan adopted the “wait and see” approach in regards to what type of offense they would see when the Tigers took the field against Georgia Southern in their home opener at Tiger Stadium.

Fans have been let down for years dating back to 2011 when former LSU coach Les Miles had the Tigers offense in the stone age, and year after year there would be talk of modernizing the offense, but to no avail. The offense would come out, run the ball, and rarely show any modern concepts.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron took over full-time in 2017, and promised fans that he would fix the offense. One fired offensive coordinator and lackluster offensive season later, fans weren’t impressed.

Orgeron then promoted Steve Ensminger to the position, a move that fans and pundits weren’t too happy about, as Ensminger is 60 years old and not exactly known for using modern offensive sets.

However, following the 2018 season, Orgeron hired former Saints offensive assistant Joe Brady. Brady learned and coached with two of the best offensive minds in pro football (Sean Payton and Pete Carmichael) and would hopefully bring some of those concepts to LSU.

Enter August 31, 2019. The Tigers come out on offense for their first drive and throw for 78 yards on five passes. It was hard to believe, but it was happening. LSU had a modern offense. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow would go on to throw 5 TD passes in the first half and the Tigers finished the game with 350 passing yards.

The LSU modern offense has arrived, and every future opponent for the Tigers better watch out, because as Orgeron once eloquently put it: “We’re coming… and we ain’t backing down.”