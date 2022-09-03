This weekend not only features the usual number of college football games on Friday and Saturday, but also a game on Sunday and Monday. Because of that, I’ve decided to split the three spotlights from the rendition between the three.
There are endless gem games on Saturday that are worth keeping an eye on, so here are two honorable mentions before we get started:
Chase Brice vs. the UNC Secondary(North Carolina vs. Appalachian State, 11:00 PM CT, CBSSN)
After struggling to be efficient in his debut season with Duke, Chase Brice transferred to Appalachian State and saw immediate success. He amassed over 3000 yards and 27 touchdowns, with his touchdown-to-interception ratio and completion percentage improving by leaps and bounds.
He faces a secondary that just gave up nearly 300 passing yards and two touchdowns to an FCS quarterback making his first start for Florida A&M. Should be a great game headlined by a battle between passing games, as North Carolina’s Drake Maye had a great debut as well.
This game will be starting before this is posted, so tune in immediately if you’re interested.
Boise State vs. Oregon State (9:30 PM CT)
While the after-dark matchups for today are mostly unintriguing, there is one game that offers a reason to stay up past your bedtime. This game sports the potential that UCF vs. Boise State had and delivered on last season, and I expect this matchup to be much of the same.
Hank Bachmeier enters his last season with the Broncos with an alluring matchup, facing off against a returning secondary that was mostly ineffective last season. While the senior averaged 257 passing yards per game last season against FBS opponents, they face an Oregon State secondary that... gave up 257 passing yards per game against the same.
The Broncos ranked in the top-40 in passing yards last season, which matches up well, or poorly depending on your perspective, with a secondary that ranked near the bottom in the category.
Featuring a matchup radar that’s about as close to 50-50 as you can get, this game should be an exciting way to end the night.
Now, on to the main list.
3. Georgia State rushing attack vs. South Carolina (6:30 PM CT)
While all eyes are onSpencer Rattler’s debut sporting Garnet & Black, don’t be surprised if this isn’t an easy game. The Gamecock defense is in for a real test, facinga returning cast of runners that ranked in the top-ten in the country in rushing yards per game last season.
Their senior tandem of Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams combined for over 1800 yards and 18 touchdowns. Gregg served as more of a between-the-tackles, power back, but still managed to average five yards per carry, and Williams’ impressive speed and agility were utilized effectively in the open field, with the speed back averaging nearly seven yards per attempt.
That’s not even the end of it.
At quarterback, Darren Grainger has also more than proven to be an effective rusher, putting up 646 yards and three touchdowns on an efficient 4.8 yards per rush. Don’t underestimate his passing ability though, as while the Panthers ranked near the bottom of the nation in passing attempts per game, Grainger proved he could be an effective passer when needed.
He had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 19-to-4 and completed nearly 60% of his passes.
Since he earned the starting role, Georgia State has lost thrice, one where he was knocked out early and the other two coming in tight battles against Auburn and UL-Lafayette. With a year of experience together and a full offseason of preparation, this team definitely has the potential to shake things up.
2. Opponent Spotlight – Jordan Travis vs. The LSU secondary (Sunday 6:30 PM CT, ABC)
With Florida State’s lone matchup this season coming against Duquesne, it isn’t clear how much quarterback Jordan Travis has developed. But considering his improvement between his debut season as a starter and the second one, it’s fair to predict that he’s gotten better.
He sports a running style and ability comparable to Colin Kaepernick, using long strides to effectively accelerate in the open field, and that can be difficult to deal with if you’re an opposing defense. But in this instance, he‘s more than met his match.
The Tiger front four is one of the best in the country, and I don’t expect Travis to be able to run the ball much. Hisonly experience against a front four like this came against Clemson last season, where he attributed negative four yards on the ground.
However, his passing ability did give the team a chance in that one. Though the offense stagnated in the second half, Travis’s two touchdown passes in the first half and Clemson’s inability to score kept them in the game till the end.
He finished the game completing 64% of his passes and zero interceptions, which shows he’s improved his efficiency in the passing game. He faces a secondary that has potential but is untested together.
If the rushing attack stagnates, don’t expect the game to suddenly end. We won’t know how much Travis’s passing ability has developed over the offseason, so be wary.
3. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace (Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Monday 7:00 PM CT, ESPN)
While I would love to provide you with a hidden gem from this underdog Georgia Tech squad, you’re not going to have fun trying to root for them on Monday. The Yellow Jackets have been miserably poor in recent years, and I don’t expect that to change.
However, if you’re bored on Monday and looking for something to watch, it may be fun to witness two solid running backs tear a defense to shreds for a quarter or two.
With DJ Uiagalelei struggling in his first season as a starter, this tandem managed to carry the Clemson offense to points on numerous occasions. Each back had huge performances throughout the season that ultimately propelled them to victory, with Shipley attributing three 100-yard games in their last four contests and Pace rushing for nearly 200 against Wake Forest.
Their best offensive performance came in that contest, as the aforementioned backs combined for 321 yards from scrimmage and the team scored 48 points, the most they had last season when it came to facing FBS opponents.
Expect them to have a field day here.
With that being said, I hope you enjoy a “healthy” dose of college football this weekend, and that this article provides you with at least one game that entertains you. Now, if you need me, I’ll be watching college football.