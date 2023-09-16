LSU football faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in its first SEC matchup of the season. The Tigers are coming off of a dominant win against Grambling State. It was the first time those teams had faced each other in program history.
Kickoff for today's game is set to take place at 11:07 a.m. CT. This story will be updated live.
FINAL: LSU 41-14 Mississippi State
4:26 Fourth Quarter: Mississippi State finally puts another on the board, with a four-yard touchdown (Wright to Harmon). The PAT attempt by Ferrie is good.
LSU 41-14 Mississippi State
9:41 Fourth Quarter: Mississippi State is forced to punt. Crimmins punts 40-yards to LSU's 15-yard line. Clayton Jr. receives the ball. Nussmeier has entered the game at quarterback for LSU.
LSU 41-7 Mississippi State
12:11 Fourth Quarter: LSU scores with a one-yard rushing touchdown (Daniels). The PAT attempt from Ramos is good.
LSU 41-7 Mississippi State
End of Third Quarter: LSU 34-7 Mississippi State
3:27 Third Quarter: LSU scores with a five-yard rushing touchdown (Daniels). The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.
LSU 34-7 Mississippi State
10:46 Third Quarter: Ramos makes a 41-yard field goal after LSU is stopped at the Mississippi State 23-yard line.
LSU 27-7 Mississippi State
Halftime: LSU 24-7 Mississippi State
0:50 Second Quarter: Mississippi State finally lands on the scoreboard with a nine-yard rushing touchdown, scored by Griffin. The PAT attempt (Ferrie) is good.
LSU 24-7 Mississippi State
3:24 Second Quarter: LSU secures another touchdown with a one-yard rush, scored by Williams. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.
LSU 24-0 Mississippi State
6:09 Second Quarter: Mississippi State is forced to punt. Crimmins punts 44-yards LSU's 34-yard line. Clayton Jr. receives the punt.
LSU 17-0 Mississippi State
7:58 Second Quarter: LSU is forced to punt for the first time. Bramblett's 40-yard punt is received at Mississippi State's 27-yard line by Thomas.
LSU 17-0 Mississippi State
12:54 Second Quarter: LSU receives Mississippi State's 48-yard punt (Crimmins) at its own 23-yard line (Clayton Jr.).
LSU 17-0 Mississippi State
14:11 Second Quarter: LSU scores a touchdown with Daniels' 33-yard pass to Nabers. The PAT attempt by Ramos is good.
LSU 17-0 Mississippi State
End of First Quarter: LSU 10-0 Mississippi State
2:26 First Quarter: Mississippi State is forced to punt on its third down. Osteen punts 38-yards to LSU's 37-yard line. Clayton receives the ball.
LSU 10-0 Mississippi State
3:38 First Quarter: LSU adds a touchdown to the scoreboard with a 26-yard pass. The touchdown was scored by Nabers. Ramos' PAT attempt is good.
LSU 10-0 Mississippi State
5:28 First Quarter: LSU forces a three-and-out, and Mississippi State (Crimmins) punts the ball 36-yards with no return. The Tigers will take over at the 35-yard line.
LSU 3-0 Mississippi State
6:28 First Quarter: LSU's (Dibert) kickoff is returned 39-yards to Mississippi State's 41-yard line by Griffin.
LSU 3-0 Mississippi State
6:36 First Quarter: After a penalty on fourth-and-10, LSU settles for a field goal attempt. Ramos' 22-yard field goal is good. The Tigers strike first.
LSU 3-0 Mississippi State
13:48 First Quarter: Mississippi State (Crimmins) punts 46-yards to LSU's 17-yard line. Clayton Jr. makes the catch.
Mississippi State has won the toss and has elected to receive the ball.
The teams are taking the field.