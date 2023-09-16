LSU vs. Mississippi State

LSU football sophomore left tackle Will Campbell (66) uplifts the crowd on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS.

 Reagan Cotten

LSU football faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in its first SEC matchup of the season. The Tigers are coming off of a dominant win against Grambling State. It was the first time those teams had faced each other in program history. 

Kickoff for today's game is set to take place at 11:07 a.m. CT. This story will be updated live. 

FINAL: LSU 41-14 Mississippi State

4:26 Fourth Quarter: Mississippi State finally puts another on the board, with a four-yard touchdown (Wright to Harmon). The PAT attempt by Ferrie is good. 

LSU 41-14 Mississippi State

9:41 Fourth Quarter: Mississippi State is forced to punt. Crimmins punts 40-yards to LSU's 15-yard line. Clayton Jr. receives the ball. Nussmeier has entered the game at quarterback for LSU.

LSU 41-7 Mississippi State

12:11 Fourth Quarter: LSU scores with a one-yard rushing touchdown (Daniels). The PAT attempt from Ramos is good. 

LSU 41-7 Mississippi State

End of Third Quarter: LSU 34-7 Mississippi State

3:27 Third Quarter: LSU scores with a five-yard rushing touchdown (Daniels). The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good. 

LSU 34-7 Mississippi State

10:46 Third Quarter: Ramos makes a 41-yard field goal after LSU is stopped at the Mississippi State 23-yard line. 

LSU 27-7 Mississippi State

Halftime: LSU 24-7 Mississippi State

0:50 Second Quarter: Mississippi State finally lands on the scoreboard with a nine-yard rushing touchdown, scored by Griffin. The PAT attempt (Ferrie) is good. 

LSU 24-7 Mississippi State

3:24 Second Quarter: LSU secures another touchdown with a one-yard rush, scored by Williams. The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good. 

LSU 24-0 Mississippi State

6:09 Second Quarter: Mississippi State is forced to punt. Crimmins punts 44-yards LSU's 34-yard line. Clayton Jr. receives the punt. 

LSU 17-0 Mississippi State

7:58 Second Quarter: LSU is forced to punt for the first time. Bramblett's 40-yard punt is received at Mississippi State's 27-yard line by Thomas. 

LSU 17-0 Mississippi State

12:54 Second Quarter: LSU receives Mississippi State's 48-yard punt (Crimmins) at its own 23-yard line (Clayton Jr.). 

LSU 17-0 Mississippi State

14:11 Second Quarter: LSU scores a touchdown with Daniels' 33-yard pass to Nabers. The PAT attempt by Ramos is good. 

LSU 17-0 Mississippi State

End of First Quarter: LSU 10-0 Mississippi State

2:26 First Quarter: Mississippi State is forced to punt on its third down. Osteen punts 38-yards to LSU's 37-yard line. Clayton receives the ball. 

LSU 10-0 Mississippi State

3:38 First Quarter: LSU adds a touchdown to the scoreboard with a 26-yard pass. The touchdown was scored by Nabers. Ramos' PAT attempt is good. 

LSU 10-0 Mississippi State

5:28 First Quarter: LSU forces a three-and-out, and Mississippi State (Crimmins) punts the ball 36-yards with no return. The Tigers will take over at the 35-yard line. 

LSU 3-0 Mississippi State

6:28 First Quarter: LSU's (Dibert) kickoff is returned 39-yards to Mississippi State's 41-yard line by Griffin. 

LSU 3-0 Mississippi State 

6:36 First Quarter: After a penalty on fourth-and-10, LSU settles for a field goal attempt. Ramos' 22-yard field goal is good. The Tigers strike first. 

LSU 3-0 Mississippi State 

13:48 First Quarter: Mississippi State (Crimmins) punts 46-yards to LSU's 17-yard line. Clayton Jr. makes the catch. 

Mississippi State has won the toss and has elected to receive the ball. 

The teams are taking the field. 

