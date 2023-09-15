After picking up its first win of the season against Grambling State, LSU football now moves on to SEC play.
The SEC schedule starts with a road clash against Mississippi State in Starkville, kicking off at 11 a.m.
Here’s how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup:
Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus
With SEC play starting, this game is a chance for LSU to answer remaining questions after its loss to Florida State. Playing on the road at 11 a.m. is never easy, but LSU still enters the game as a two-possession favorite.
So far this season, Mississippi State hasn’t shown much to suggest it can take advantage of LSU’s weak secondary, and a game played at the line of scrimmage likely favors LSU.
LSU’s offense hasn’t been much of a concern so far this season, so this game will likely come down to defense. LSU has the talent advantage, but just needs to avoid mistakes and starting slow. If it avoids those things, it can reposition itself in a wide open SEC West.
Prediction: LSU 38-24 Mississippi State
Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4
This game will be determined by run defense. Mississippi State’s offense is not electric, but they run the ball a lot. The question for LSU is if it can stuff those rushes for three-yard gains or less, or if the Bulldogs will break off long run after long run.
The strength of LSU’s defense, personnel-wise, should be its run defense. However, that hasn’t materialized so far: even Grambling was able to get loose for long runs against the Tiger defense.
Elsewhere, we’ll get to see if LSU’s new rushing success is for real against an SEC defense, and LSU will need to look out for what has been an opportunistic Bulldog defense (five turnovers forced last week vs Arizona). Make no mistake, though; if LSU can’t stop the run, it won’t win this game.
Prediction: LSU 38-27 Mississippi State
Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8
Mississippi State is coming into its matchup with LSU with the total opposite offensive scheme that it ran the past three seasons. The Bulldogs now run the ball as much as they used to throw it in their air-raid offense.
However, the change shouldn’t throw LSU too off-balance, as the run-heavy offense isn’t foreign to college football. But the Bulldogs do have the leading rusher in the SEC in Jo’Quavious Marks. It will come down to how LSU can defend him and the run, especially being in Starkville where the crowd will be heavily against them. If LSU can defend the run, they’ll have control of the game.
Prediction: LSU 28-20 Mississippi State
Tre Allen | @treday0314
It is the beginning of conference play and LSU will travel on the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It’s going to be a tough game for the Tigers as the Bulldogs are 2-0 and will be led by running back Jo’quavious Marks.
LSU will need to contain the run and be able to get off the field on third downs. As for the offense the passing needs to continue to be explosive but also have the ability to run the ball to keep a balanced attack. I think the Tigers will pull this one out after it being close for the majority of the game.
Prediction: LSU 34-24 Mississippi State
Cabe Bond | @PrezBond
The Bulldogs are one of the better teams in the SEC West; having a solid defense, a skilled quarterback and a strong offensive line. LSU looks to have a competitive Week 3.
However, after its victory last week and the improvements they made since Florida State, the Tigers should have the edge. It will be a close game, but if they are able to maintain their running game and rely more on their defense, they should exit Starkville with a major win.
Prediction: LSU 31-24 Mississippi State
Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney
Coming off a convincing win, LSU may have gained its confidence back. The run game improved tenfold between Florida State and Grambling, and that could play a factor against the Bulldogs. The game will be decided on LSU’s defense though, which has looked rather rough so far this season.
The game will also be played in Starkville, and the cowbell crowd will have more of an impact for the Bulldogs than most people think. If the Tigers can strengthen their defense, even playing on the road, the game should go in their favor.
Prediction: LSU 27-20 Mississippi State
Lizzie Falcetti | @lizziefalcetti
Last week against Arizona, Mississippi State won in overtime, but was outgained by over 100 yards. The Bulldogs won by forcing five turnovers, which LSU can’t allow this week. If the Tigers play sloppy, then Mississippi State will be able to take advantage of their mistakes and make this a close game that comes down to the end.
The Bulldogs are prone to giving up big yards, and their secondary isn’t the best in coverage. LSU should be able to capitalize on that and have their receivers open often, allowing Jayden Daniels to have a big passing game on Saturday. If LSU executes well and plays clean, the Tigers should win their first SEC game this season.
Prediction: LSU 31-20 Mississippi State