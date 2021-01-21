On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference released the full 2021 schedule for LSU softball.
The Tigers will open up in Baton Rouge for the annual Tiger Classic, playing host to Kansas, Duke, McNeese and Central Arkansas. Their first game will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 11, against McNeese.
"Day one is always full of excitement," Head Coach Beth Torina told lsusports. "It's all the emotions rolled into one. And this year means a little bit more. Every pitch, every hit, every play, we are going to make it count."
The team will officially start the conference series against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tn., on March 12. LSU’s final two weeks of the regular season will be played at home against Arkansas and Auburn during May.
The SEC Softball Tournament is set to play May 12-15 on Alabama’s campus at Rhoads Stadium. NCAA Regional dates are scheduled for May 21-23 with Super Regionals taking place May 27-30. The Women’s College World Series will be held in Oklahoma City from June 3-9.