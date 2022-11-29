On Tuesday afternoon, the SEC announced the official television schedule for the 2023 gymnastics season. Seven out of eleven of the Tigers’ meets will be broadcast.
“What a great Television schedule and overall schedule we have this year,” said Head Coach Jay Clark. “Our fans and all fans of college gymnastics should love this.”
On Jan. 6, LSU Gymnastics will kick off the season on the road against Utah. Fans can witness the action on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. Two more meets will be televised on ESPN2 throughout the season against Kentucky and Florida on Jan. 13 and Feb. 17 respectively.
The rest of the Tigers’ televised meets will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two of those, Missouri and Georgia, will be hosted by LSU. The team will travel for its other two televised matchups against Arkansas and Auburn.
The Tigers’ home opener of the season will not be televised. They will face the defending champions, Oklahoma, on Monday, Jan. 16 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“While I wish our meet here with Oklahoma could be televised, there is certainly no shortage of exciting match ups for us this year. I have always felt we owe our fans an exciting schedule and this year definitely delivers.”
The last three meets of the season will consist of Alabama, a tri-meet called the “Podium Challenge,” and a home meet against West Virginia. The meets will not be publicly aired, but fans can still access video footage of the meet on SEC Network Plus.
The SEC Championships will air exclusively on SEC Network on March 18. The first session will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and the second session will at 8 p.m. CT in Duluth, Georgia.
Kicking off on March 30, NCAA Regionals will be covered on ESPN+ at all four sites. The NCAA Championship Semifinals will be covered on ESPN2 while the Championship Final will be available on ABC in April.
ESPN is steadily increasing coverage of SEC gymnastics each year. 2023 will feature over 40 hours of live action across ESPN platforms.
LSU’s meets streamed through ESPN will be available via the ESPN App on mobile devices and espn.com/watch.