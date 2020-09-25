Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday morning that conference play for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season will start on Dec. 29 and 30.
The 2020-21 SEC schedule will consist of an 18 games with two open dates for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that will take place in late January.
The NCAA Division I Council announced that the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons will tip off on Nov. 25 earlier this month. Preseason practices begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
LSU plans to announce its non-conference schedule in the coming weeks.