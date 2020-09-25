LSU Arkansas Basketball

LSU defenders Marlon Taylor (14) and Trendon Watford (2) try to steal the ball from Arkansas forward Jimmy Whitt Jr. (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday morning that conference play for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season will start on Dec. 29 and 30.

The 2020-21 SEC schedule will consist of an 18 games with two open dates for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that will take place in late January.

The NCAA Division I Council announced that the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons will tip off on Nov. 25 earlier this month. Preseason practices begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

LSU plans to announce its non-conference schedule in the coming weeks.

