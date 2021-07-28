On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference released each school's conference opponents for the 2021-22 men's basketball season.
LSU basketball will face Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas in the three traditional series of both home and away games in addition to a series each with Kentucky and Tennessee.
The Tigers will host four additional home games against Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri. LSU will hit the road for single matchups against Florida, South Carolina, Auburn and Vanderbilt.
In the previous season, LSU men's basketball won a total of 19 games and went 11-6 in conference play. The team advanced to the finals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1993 and continued on to round two of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU basketball's upcoming season will welcome the return of senior Darius Days and the new face of Brandon Chambers as assistant to the head coach. Chambers has previously served in the position at Texas Southern University and University of Nevada for a combined total of five seasons. The 21-year-old Days decided to skip out on the NBA draft and return to Baton Rouge for his last year of college eligibility. The 6-foot, 7-inch forward played 28 of 29 games in the prior season, averaging 11.6 points per game.
Exact times, dates and broadcasting information for the 2021-2022 season will be released at a later time.