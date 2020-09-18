The Southeastern Conference announced a new start date and format on Monday for both men's and women's swimming and diving due to COVID-19.
The 2020 season will begin no earlier than Oct. 1 and will conclude no later than Jan. 25.
As well as the start date being changed, the format for competition has also been adjusted. The contests will be limited to a dual-meet format to ensure proper distancing of participants.
"We knew at the start of the year there were going to be challenges this season," said swimming Head Coach Dave Geyer. "My goal, as well as LSU and the SEC is to navigate this season while keeping everyone healthy with the best opportunity to compete. With some changes already to our schedule, we are going to have to create even more opportunities to race within our own structure here on campus."
"We have all had to make adjustments during this challenging time," said diving Head Coach Doug Shaffer. "We will continue to make decisions in the best interests of our student-athlete's health and well being. We will continue to follow the SEC Conference directives."
The first meet for the Tigers will be against SMU on Oct. 31.