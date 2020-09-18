Virus Outbreak College Sports Football

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta.

The Southeastern Conference announced its policies for cancelled and rescheduled football games for the 2020 season on Friday.

The SEC requires a minimum of 53 scholarship players available to play, including at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen. Schools can elect to play with fewer than 53 scholarship players or less than the minimum position requirements or else, with Commissioner approval, the game would be rescheduled or cancelled.

If a school concluded that it could not participate regardless of the scholarship or position requirements, the school can request to reschedule or cancel the game by submitting data, such as the total number of unavailable players, showing why the game cannot be played. The Commissioner would have the final ruling on the game’s status.

The 2020 SEC season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 26. Each team will play a 10-game conference-only schedule that includes six divisional matchups and four non-divisional matchups.

